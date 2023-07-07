ENTER-MARIA-MENOUNOS-SAYS-SHES-CONSIDERING-NY.jpg

MENOUNOS

 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Maria Menounos elaborated on her pancreatic cancer diagnosis in a new interview, saying that doctors initially missed the tumor on her pancreas.

As she told Amanda Hirsch in the July 4 episode of the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat,” Menounos experienced severe abdominal pain and diarrhea in November 2022, leading her to get a CAT scan. However, after nothing was found but her pain persisted, she was advised to get an MRI instead.