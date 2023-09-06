lovell-obit

Marilyn Lovell, the wife of astronaut James A. Lovell Jr., Apollo 13 mission commander, discusses the flight with Charles A. Berry, flight surgeon, on April 14, 1970. The two are in a special viewing area overlooking the Flight Control Room. 

 NASA

Marilyn Lovell, whose husband commanded the troubled Apollo 13 spacecraft and whose outward stoicism and inward agony epitomized the emotional rigors of the space program for astronauts' wives, died Aug. 27 in Lake Forest, Illinois. She was 93.

The death was confirmed by the Wenban Funeral Home in Lake Forest. No cause was reported.