Marilyn Manson on Jan. 4, 2020, in Los Angeles. A woman who accused the shock rocker of abuse recanted her allegations Thursday.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS

The model who accused Marilyn Manson says she was swayed by the rocker’s ex-girlfriends into claiming in 2021 she’d been sexually abused.

Ashley Morgan Smithline filed her declaration in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, according to People. She reportedly described her 2010 relationship with the “Sweet Dreams” singer as a “brief, consensual sexual” one.