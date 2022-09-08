79th Venice Film Festival

 - Cast member Ana de Armas attends the premiere for the film "Blonde" at the 79th Venice Film Festival on Thursday. 

 GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS

VENICE - The ghost of Marilyn Monroe made her presence felt during the filming of a fictionalized biopic of her life 'Blonde', throwing things around when she got angry, the actress who portrayed her, Ana de Armas, said on Thursday.

The Netflix movie, directed by Andrew Dominik, is getting its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, exploring a few key moments of the troubled life of an enduring Hollywood icon.