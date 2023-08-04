ENTER-MARGOLIS-GET

Mark Margolis, an Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as Hector Salamanca on the hit television shows “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul,” died Thursday night at the age of 83, his family confirmed.

The actor died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City after a short unspecified illness, his son, Morgan Margolis, said in a statement.