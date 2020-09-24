Mark Wahlberg is doing his part to fight COVID-19.
The Hollywood heavyweight’s wellness company, Performance Inspired, has partnered with Accelerate360’s lifestyle brand LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable three-ply masks to schools across the country.
“As you know this has been a year of change and stress for everybody but today I want to thank our essential workers,” Wahlberg shared in a video announcing the massive donation. “You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all the necessities. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.”
Cities that have received mask donations include Chicago, Portland, Ore., Boise, Idaho, and Quincy in Wahlberg’s native state of Massachusetts.
San Antonio, Texas, Grand Rapids, Mich., Woonsocket, R.I., and Rochester, N.Y., are also recipients of the essential personal protective gear.
In July, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommended masks as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.
As of Thursday, the pandemic has claimed more than 202,000 lives in the U.S.
“We appreciate everything you do to educate our youth,” Accelerate 360 chief business officer Trey Holder says in regards to educators. “Please stay safe and healthy.”
The Smyrna, Ga.-headquartered company recently launched a successful line of Personal Protection Equipment that includes hand sanitizer, gloves, disinfectant wipes, cloth and disposable face masks, safety kits and immunity boosting supplements available at national retailers and on the Internet.