LONDON - Sales of marmalade spiked last month following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who publicly professed her love for the fruit preserve just months before she died in a widely viewed, elaborate skit with Paddington Bear.

Demand for the product - which is usually made from citrus fruit such as oranges, lemons or limes - grew almost 20 percent following the monarch's death on Sept. 8, according to data and consultancy company Kantar.