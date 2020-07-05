Mars may be one of our closest neighbors, but its admirers here on Earth are doomed to a long-distance relationship for now.
That hasn’t stopped humans from nursing a centuries-long crush on the planet.
“Mars has been our mirror, our foil, a telltale reflection of what has been deepest in our hearts,” writes planetary scientist Sarah Stewart Johnson. “. . . As a result, Mars has a human history inscribed on its surface, even though no human has ever touched it.”
In “The Sirens of Mars,” Johnson tells the story of humans’ long-distance love affair with Mars. Part memoir, part scientific history, it tracks the history and hopes of Mars science.
Over the years, Mars has gone from a blurry object in the night sky to a planet whose surface humans can study in-depth thanks to the four rovers that have traversed its surface thus far.
Although it had been observed for centuries, it only really started taking shape in 1610, when Galileo Galilei became the first to look at it through a telescope.
Forty-nine years later, Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens made its first map, identifying a feature first known as the Hourglass Sea. Today, it’s called Syrtis Major, and scientists think it’s a low-lying volcano made of basalt.
Since then, scientists have slowly filled in the blanks of their knowledge of the Red Planet. We now know its red-orange surface is attributed to iron oxide. We know it’s inhospitably cold, with an average temperature of minus-80 degrees Fahrenheit. And its thin air is susceptible to choking dust storms.
Learning more about those differences has only fueled the romance.
Exploration of the planet will continue long after planned missions to Mars have helped humans get there in person.
“We’ve built an entire branch of science around something we can barely see in the night,” Johnson writes. The love affair continues — and as her immersive book proves, it’s a passion both frustrating and infinitely rewarding.