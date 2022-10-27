Martha Stewart would date ‘sorta cute’ Pete Davidson By Jami Ganz New York Daily News Oct 27, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +1 STEWART ALEX FLYNN/BLOOMBERG +1 DAVIDSON Paul Morigi/Getty Images/TNS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Martha Stewart wouldn’t mind cooking up a date with Pete Davidson.The 81-year-old culinary-and-homemaking maven revealed her attraction to female celebrities’ favorite eligible bachelor while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier this week.Stewart and the host were playing Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag, in which the former was asked about situations involving a hypothetical date, wherein green would serve as, well, a green light.“Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson,” said Barrymore, 47, drawing a wave of Stewart’s green flag. “Your date is Pete Davidson.”“I mean, he’s dated so many women,” Stewart said Tuesday, waving another green flag. “I’m not saying that’s bad — I think that’s good.”Stewart — who appeared with Davidson on the 2015 “Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber” — said she finds Davidson “sorta cute” and “a very good guy” who “knows how to get in and get out.”“He was even twerpier than Bieber … who’s also very cute, by the way,” said Stewart.Barrymore pointed out that Stewart’s feelings might not be for naught.“Age is not a thing for him,” she said, in a clear nod to Davidson’s 9-month relationship with 42-year-old Kim Kardashian.Davidson, 28, — whom Stewart equated to her “lost son” — was also previously linked to Kate Beckinsale, who at 49 is 20 years his senior. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY ‘Goodness, gracious!’ Jerry Lee Lewis alive and kicking in spite of false reports of death Martha Stewart would date ‘sorta cute’ Pete Davidson +2 Rogue employee hacks New York Post website with extremist, hate-filled headlines Collectors are dumping Kanye West’s once-coveted shoes and clothes What are UFOs? NASA’s new team to study ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Hollywood’s broken promises to make sets safer after deadly ‘Rust’ shooting +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular The pricey trick 2 anglers used to catch 104 fish on a Maine lake A news anchor was on-air when a shooting happened at her daughter's school Bosnian woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition As Powerball jackpot climbs to $610M, report analyzes luckiest lottery states. Where does NH rank? Amazon driver found dead in suspected dog mauling, officials say Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident A retiree served food to the homeless for years. Then it got her arrested. Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason apologizes to my mom, 52 years later, for losing her Tupperware Astros-Phillies showdown is biggest World Series mismatch since 1906 Study ranks South Carolina one of the least safe states, NH one of the safest Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email