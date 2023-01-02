Marvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plow accident Reuters Jan 2, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition after being injured in an accident while plowing snow, entertainment magazine Variety reported on Monday.Oscar-nominated Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.The actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects. In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has starred in two "Mission: Impossible" films, as well as "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later."He won best actor for the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker" and has received two Oscar nominations for the crime drama film "The Town." Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Mastermind of Banksy removal could face years in jail, Ukraine says Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after snowplow accident Gun parts found in a Jif after man hid them in peanut butter, TSA says Emperor of Japan issues message of hope for 2023 Pioneering U.S. television journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93 People are giving up pets. Blame inflation. Load more {{title}} Most Popular Prominent Texas family has $29 million embezzled by bookkeeper Mount Washington researchers record 150 mph wind gusts Moorish Americans take over a rural gun range, sparking a strange showdown Study finds Boston to be among the loneliest cities in the US Tom Brady’s backup QB uses jet ski to help rescue family from sinking helicopter Who is Andrew Tate, 'king of toxic masculinity' accused of trafficking? Shiffrin completes giant slalom double for 79th World Cup win Moorish Americans facing gun charges create disarray in Maryland courtroom CNN has barred its New Year's Eve hosts from getting sloshed Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate detained by Romania in rape, human trafficking case Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email