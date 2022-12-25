Liza Porat glanced at her phone while sitting in her car at a stoplight and saw the request posted on an internet mailing list for her Silver Spring neighborhood. “Needed,” it read, “A kidney for a 41-year-old New York woman.”

Porat, a 57-year-old mother of five and lawyer, drove on, and at the next stoplight, she quickly responded: Sure, she’d be willing to go through dozens of tests and procedures, travel, put her work on hold — at times — and see if she was a match.