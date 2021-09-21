The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore said Tuesday that it plans to vaccinate some of its animals this fall against the coronavirus. The vaccine shots will be administered to more than 30 animals, including chimpanzees, North American river otters, an Amur leopard, cheetahs, lions, bobcats, lemurs and one American badger named Makoda with razor-sharp claws.
No animals at the Maryland Zoo have gotten covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, since the pandemic started more than a year ago. But the vaccine will “add another layer of protection for the animals in our care,” Ellen Bronson, senior director of animal health, conservation and research at the Maryland Zoo, said in a statement.
The Maryland Zoo is one of 70 zoos, sanctuaries and conservatories in the United States getting the coronavirus vaccine donated from Zoetis, a publicly traded drug company headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. Zoetis makes medicines and vaccines for livestock and pets. It was previously a subsidiary of the huge pharmaceutical company Pfizer before it spun off and became a separate entity.
At the National Zoo in the District, a spokeswoman said Tuesday that its veterinarians have plans to use vaccines from Zoetis — depending on their availability — this fall for some of its animals at its facility in Northwest Washington and at its sister location, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Virginia.
Maryland Zoo officials said the vaccine will be rolled out for “species that have been proven to be susceptible to covid-19,” starting with great apes and big cats, as they’ve been found to be at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Exactly how do you give a shot to a busy chimp or a lion or a cheetah? Carefully and by training it.
Bronson said “many of these animals are trained to participate in their own health care, meaning they willingly work with the animal care team and veterinary technicians to receive injections.” She said sometimes animals will even “allow blood to be drawn” and have ultrasounds done when they’re awake.
By training the animals, she said, it avoids experts having to use anesthesia for minor procedures.