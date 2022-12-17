ENTER-POWERBALL-EXPERTS-SHARE-TIPS-FOR-1-MLV.jpg

The Massachusetts State Lottery offers a number of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Mass Cash, Keno and more.

 Heather Morrison/MassLive

Massachusetts State Lottery players know the phrase “you have to spend money to make money” well — Bay Staters spend more on the lottery than players in any other state, according to a study by LendingTree.

The online loan marketplace said they surveyed approximately 2,000 consumers across the U.S. to find how much people are spending on the lottery, and whether or not they can afford it.