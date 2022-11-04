Massachusetts State House

The Massachusetts State House in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

 Alison Kuznitz/MassLive

Massachusetts was named the most prosperous state in the country in a new study from the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream.

The American Dream Prosperity Index used more than 200 indicators from more than 90 different data sources that provides a “comprehensive picture of prosperity” in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., as well as in 1,481 counties across 17 states.