A Massachusetts woman who won a colossal $1 million lottery prize this week plans to use her winnings to pay off her son’s student loans.

Tipwan Sahasankmontri, who won the $1 million prize from a “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” ticket bought at a Framingham Gulf gas station Thursday, said she plans on using her winnings to pay off her son’s student loans and buy a home, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.