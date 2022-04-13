Massachusetts State Lottery: New Hampshire man wins $4 million prize on scratch ticket, plans to use winnings to buy a vehicle for himself and his son By Chris McLaughlin masslive.com Apr 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua, New Hampshire man just became millions of dollars richer after a winning ticket he bought across the state border in Tyngsborough.Massachusetts State Lottery announced earlier this month that Robert Mullen of Nashua won a $4 million prize from the state’s “Diamonds 50X” instant ticket game.Mullen chose the one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes when claiming his prize at the lottery’s headquarters in Dorchester.Mullen was joined by his son, also named Robert, and said he intends to use some of his winnings to buy a vehicle for himself and one for his son as well, according to the lottery.The lottery added that Mullen’s winning ticket was purchased as he stopped for gas at Lukoil located at 397 Middlesex Road in Tyngsborough.The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket the lottery said.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY In Argentina, the mecca of polo, women swing mallets in first World Cup +2 Explosive new book claims 10-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell told house guests of father’s ‘sadistic’ physical abuse Putin floats moonshot, touts deeper space links with Belarus +2 Sturm, Ruger among gunmakers asking judge to toss Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage in tailor-made 'Massive Talent' Manny Pacquiao says he is not to be counted out of presidential race Load more {{title}} Most Popular Sturm, Ruger among gunmakers asking judge to toss Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit Explosive new book claims 10-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell told house guests of father’s ‘sadistic’ physical abuse Manny Pacquiao says he is not to be counted out of presidential race A woman won $10 million in the lottery - by accident 15-year-old Russian go-kart driver under fire for alleged Nazi salute Palm Springs looks to give trans residents monthly cash payments TikTok of Trump's video greeting at Kid Rock concert goes viral Gen X TikTok is recycling the culture of the late Cold War, and what's old is new again Murder charges to be dropped for Texas woman arrested over abortion Submarine drug smuggler fretted as cocaine empire crumbled, feds say Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email