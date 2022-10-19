Bee lady arrested

Rorie Susan Woods of Hadley, Mass., center, was arrested Oct. 12 after she allegedly released a swarm of bees upon sheriff’s deputies who were trying to enforce an eviction in Longmeadow, Mass.

 HAMPDEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENt

It’s an arrest with lots of buzz.

A 55-year-old woman allegedly unleashed hundreds of bees after sheriff’s deputies arrived at a Massachusetts home last week to serve an eviction notice, causing multiple officials to get stung, Mass Live reported Wednesday.