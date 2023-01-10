SPORTS-FBC-TCU-GEORGIA-BET-DA

In this photo from 2017, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, locally famous for philanthropy and his commercials for his business, Gallery Furniture, at the store in north Houston. (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

 Louis DeLuca

For Mattress Mack, Georgia’s victory over TCU in Monday’s college football championship game was simply a $3 million example of “easy come, easy go.”

Mack, a furniture mogul from Houston whose full name is Jim McIngvale, dropped $3.13 million on bets for TCU against Georgia.