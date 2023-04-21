The Big Mac special sauce is taking over — in South Carolina at least.
According to a McDonald’s press release, participating restaurants of the popular fast food chain will, for a limited time, sell the Big Mac special sauce in dipping cups in the Palmetto State, as well as North Carolina and east Georgia.
Customers can start buying sides of the tangy concoction starting April 27. While the press release notes the sauce will only be available for a limited time, it does not provide a specific time frame.
“… fans have been asking for an extra side of our famous Big Mac sauce for years,” the press release states. “And now, it’s finally getting its moment in the spotlight on our menu.”
As a fun nod to the classic Big Mac, the sauce dipping cups will feature retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich wraps.
But before you storm over to your local McDonald’s to get the sauce, be aware that you can’t just order it like any other menu item.
The sauce will only be available for purchase through the McDonald’s smartphone app, the press release states. However, the sauce will also be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets.
The Big Mac has been a staple of the McDonald’s menu since it first debuted in 1968, after a restaurant owner in Pittsburgh came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich, the press release states.