FILE PHOTO: Vince McMahon poses at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Vince McMahon, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. chairman, poses with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star during an unveiling ceremony in Hollywood on March 14, 2008.

 Fred Prouser/REUTERS/File Photo

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment on Friday, leaving his roles as chairman and CEO amid an investigation into allegations that he paid millions of dollars to silence multiple women with whom he had affairs over the past 16 years.

McMahon tweeted the news, and WWE also issued an official statement.