Medina Spirit, who finished first in the controversial 2021 Kentucky Derby, died Monday after a workout at Santa Anita.
The 3-year-old Florida-bred colt, who won at Churchill Downs in May before failing a drug test that led to the suspension of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, died suddenly at the California track.
"It is with great sadness that I am reporting Medina Spirit passed away today from a heart attack at Santa Anita following a workout," Baffert said in a statement. "My entire barn is devastated by this news. Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family who was loved by all, and we are deeply mourning his loss. I will always cherish the proud and personal memories of Medina Spirit and his tremendous spirit."
Santa Anita Park said in a statement that Medina Spirit "died suddenly of a probable cardiac event according to the on site veterinary team who attended to him." Samples of the horse's blood, hair and urine have been sent to the California Horse Racing Board, according to the statement, and full necropsy is expected.
"Medina Spirit will be missed by all those who worked with and cared for him," the statement said.
Medina Spirit is the youngest first-place Derby finisher to die since 1984, when Swale died suddenly after a workout eight days after winning the Belmont Stakes. Barbaro, the 2006 Derby winner, died in January 2007, eight months after suffering an injury shortly after the start of the 2006 Preakness. Twenty-one winners of the Derby survive, with the oldest being 1994 winner Go for Gin, who turned 30 this year and stands at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
Medina Spirit tested positive for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone after the first leg of the sport's Triple Crown, but an investigation was ongoing and he had not been officially disqualified at the time of his death.