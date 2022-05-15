Walter Orthmann vividly recalls his first day of work. He was 15 and eager to make a good impression. Young Walter woke at 4 a.m. and began the long trek to the factory an hour later. The apprehensive teenager covered the five-mile route with plenty of time to spare before his 6 a.m. shift in the shipping department.
That was 84 years ago, and Orthmann is still on the job. He turned 100 on April 19 and holds the title for the longest career at the same company, according to Guinness World Records. In fact, his birthday was celebrated as a holiday at the firm, RenauxView, a textile manufacturer in Brusque, Brazil.
“The whole plant was shut down and all employees were invited along with clients, suppliers, my family, friends and dignitaries,” Orthmann said through an interpreter.
Not only does Orthmann work every day, but he also still drives a car, cares for his ill wife (who is 31 years his junior) and even exercises for an hour each morning. He rises early to stretch, meditate and breathe in preparation for another day of work.
These days, Orthmann works as a sales manager: taking orders from old clients, helping colleagues in sales and overseeing sales in all departments. Until 2016, he was still traveling across Brazil to meet with accounts.
“Informally, he’s a lifestyle guru,” said Roberto Sander, a co-worker. “Lots of people seek his advice on how to lead a long and productive life. His philosophy? ‘Just avoid sugar, junk food and soda. Find a job you like and never retire!’ “
Actually, Orthmann has technically retired. He was forced to take mandatory retirement by the company in 1978, but he was rehired the next day because he was so good at his job.
“The CEO of the company at the time invited me to rejoin and keep selling,” he recalled. “Today, I receive a pension and a salary.”
Born in 1922, Orthmann has seen a lot of history during his years. In 1936, he witnessed the Hindenburg airship, the world’s largest dirigible, as it passed over Brusque, which is about 700 miles south of Rio de Janeiro.
“It was huge and majestic,” he remembered. “Not much went on in those days, so that was a great event that left me — and everyone else — very excited. Six months later, the Hindenburg was destroyed in Lakehurst, N.J. I was shocked when I learned the news.”
During World War II, Orthmann was drafted into the Brazilian army, which sent an infantry division to Italy to fight with the U.S. Fifth Army. He did not have to ship overseas.
“Five of my fellow soldiers were sent,” he said. “Luckily, they never saw much action and survived.”
The war years also meant other changes for Orthmann. He grew up in a German enclave in Brusque and spoke only German, which was outlawed when Brazil declared war on Germany in 1942.
“I was kind of forced to learn Portuguese as quickly as possible,” he recalled.
For Orthmann, working has been the key to survival — and longevity. He was elated when he got his job with the fabric producer because that meant he didn’t have to work on a farm. There weren’t too many career opportunities in Brazil in 1938, he said.