MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of people like buying furniture from Ikea because it's stylish, functional and affordable. The only problem is the purchase usually comes ready to assemble.
The task of transforming a tightly-packed, cardboard-sheathed slab of parts and hardware into a six-drawer dresser or a daybed with storage space often involves spending hours sitting on the floor trying to decipher diagrams in a wordless instruction manual while your spouse is saying, "Not that round thingy, the other round thingy."
That's when — for the sake of your marriage and your sanity — you might want to call someone like Molly McGee, a master freelance furniture assembler.
The Minneapolis resident's motto might be "Have Allen wrench, will travel." In the past year, McGee has been making a living in the gig economy by going to people's homes to put together Ikea furniture.
After hundreds of jobs assembling desks, beds, dressers, shelves and closet organizers sold by the Swedish home goods retailer, McGee may not even need to look at the instructions.
"I can do that one in my sleep," she said of the Swedish retailer's Malm two-drawer chest. "I get into this flow state."
McGee, 32, has built furniture for college kids in new apartments and seniors downsizing into condos, for immigrants and refugee families as well as suburbanites in multimillion-dollar homes. Apparently, love for Swedish design is as universal as dread-of-assembly angst.
"My biggest commodity is saving strife and anger and frustration," McGee said.
Her business got its start during the pandemic, when many people started to set up home offices or dreamed up home improvement projects.
"I've stayed consistently busy," McGee said. "The opportunity to outsource your time is something people are taking advantage of."
It was also COVID-19 that led McGee into her handywoman gig.
In spring 2020, she got laid off from her job as a design associate at Room & Board. She was looking for work when she helped her parents move into a retirement condo in Florida. Her father, who noticed how good she was at assembling their new Ikea furniture, said she could do it for a living.
He was joking, but McGee decided to take his advice by going on TaskRabbit, an online company that matches freelance workers with consumers wanting to hire out for everyday chores from lawn care and grocery shopping to painting and handyman services.
It turns out that furniture assembly is one of the most requested jobs on TaskRabbit, especially after Ikea acquired the company in 2017 and started promoting the service to its customers.
McGee estimates she's gone out on more than 200 jobs and built about 500 pieces of Ikea furnishings.
"I've done entire studio apartments," she said.
After more than a year, she's thankful for customers who hire her to build products she hasn't tried before. And although she's found other part-time work, building furniture still represents a good portion of her income.
TaskRabbit "taskers" set their hourly rates when bidding on a job. McGee has been charging $33 to $35 an hour to assemble furniture. (TaskRabbit adds another 15% to the cost to clients, but McGee also takes jobs independently. She can be contacted at mollymcgeeinteriors@gmail.com.)
Because of her experience and high customer ratings, TaskRabbit has given McGee an "Elite Tasker" badge.
"Efficient is one of my most reviewed qualities," McGee said. "Anyone can download an app, but not anyone can build a piece in 20 minutes."