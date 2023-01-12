A customer looks over his purchased lottery ticket

A customer looks over his purchased lottery ticket at a CITGO gas station on January 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion ahead of today's drawing.  

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion after no lucky player won the lottery’s latest jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion.

No ticket matched all six winning numbers: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, plus the Mega Ball 9. The next jackpot is shaping up to be one for the history books, Mega Millions officials said.