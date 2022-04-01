Mega Millions winner to donate portion of $1 million winnings to support Ukraine By Heather Morrison masslive.com Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning on donating to support the people of Ukraine after winning a $1 million prize.Barbara Riley of Cambridge won the $1 million prize from the game Mega Millions prize on March 15.When she claimed her prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, she told the lottery of her plans to donate the money. The lottery presented her with a check for $710,000.She purchased her winning ticket at Belmont Variety in Belmont, which is located at 133 Belmont St.The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.Overall, there were about 500 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold on March 15, including 21 in Springfield and 14 in Worcester.The Massachusetts State Lottery releases a full list of all the winning tickets each day. The list only includes winning tickets worth more than $600.The largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts so far this year was a $10 million prize. Araceli Alba Peredes of Leominster purchased the winning ticket at Leominster Market in February. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Chris Rock says he's 'still kind of processing' at first show since Oscars House panel to grill USPS on plan to buy gas-guzzling trucks Bruce Willis gave ‘profound’ advice on set of one of final films, Rob Gough says: ‘You had no idea that anything was going on’ Merriam-Webster defines 'key bump' after Cawthorn's drug and orgy claims Bruce Willis to retire from acting after medical diagnosis Facebook paid GOP firm to malign TikTok Load more {{title}} Most Popular New Hampshire couple each win $25,000 a year for life after playing ‘Lucky for Life’ Submarine drug smuggler fretted as cocaine empire crumbled, feds say Bruce Willis gave ‘profound’ advice on set of one of final films, Rob Gough says: ‘You had no idea that anything was going on’ Will Smith slaps Chris Rock for Jada Pinkett Smith joke in shocking Oscars moment The case of the missing lynx cracked with a NH wedding photo Shooting at cockfight in Michoacan, Mexico, kills at least 19 A Florida man and his girlfriend had just reconciled. Then, she threw his dog off a 7th-floor balcony, police say. Russian government laments massive 'cyber aggression' from U.S. Celebrities react to Will Smith Oscars outburst The Oscar night feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith has history Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email