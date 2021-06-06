LONDON — Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on Sunday announced the birth of their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana.
Their daughter’s full name will be Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple said in a statement. They said the baby was born at 11:40 a.m. Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. She is eighth in line to the British throne.
The baby is named after Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, who was nicknamed Lilibet by close friends during her childhood, and the late Princess Diana of Wales, Harry’s mother, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
In a statement published to their website Sunday, the couple said they were “blessed” with the arrival of their second child, writing: “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”
Both mother and baby are “healthy and well” and adjusting to life at home, the statement said.
Some may consider the couple’s decision to name the baby after the reigning monarch as a tribute to Harry’s grandmother, who has long been a pillar of support to her grandsons Harry and Prince William amid the most testing of times — including the loss of their mother. Others, however may interpret it as a peace offering after what has been months of scandal and upheaval for Britain’s royals.
The couple have a son, Archie-Harrison, who was born in May 2019. Meghan revealed last July that she had had a miscarriage. She wrote in an Opinion piece for the New York Times that the grief that came with losing a child was “almost unbearable.”
Within seconds of the birth announcement, well-wishers flocked to social media to congratulate the couple, who have had a tumultuous year. An interview the couple gave to Oprah Winfrey on life in the royal spotlight this year has divided the royal family.
Meghan and Harry were married at a lavish ceremony at Britain’s Windsor Castle in May 2018, but chose to step back from royal duties in January 2020 — a controversial decision.
The couple have long struggled with the incessant nature of the British tabloids and expressed anger and despair over the constant scrutiny that comes with being a part of one of the most famous families in the world.
In a recent podcast interview Harry spoke openly about the detrimental impact losing his mother had on his mental health, admitting that it was Meghan who encouraged him to seek support.
“She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry. It would make my blood boil,” he said.
In the a 90-minute recording, Harry also described his life as the son of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles as like being on “The Truman Show” and living “in a zoo.”