LONDON -- British broadcaster Piers Morgan stormed off the set of his "Good Morning Britain" talk show on Tuesday following a discussion about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Americans may remember Morgan from his talk show on CNN -- he took over the time slot previously filled by the veteran host Larry King. Morgan now co-hosts "Good Morning Britain," a morning talk show on ITV.
Morgan has also become a kind of spokesman for the anti-Meghan crowd, saying things that many won't -- on his show, in his newspaper column and in his fiery Twitter feed, in which he retweets attacks and hurls firebombs at his critics.
His show on Monday was filled with criticism of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Morgan contended that their interview with Oprah Winfrey had been an insult to the queen and the institution of the monarchy.
Briefly on Tuesday, things appeared to be too much for him when one of his colleagues discussed Morgan's animosity toward Meghan. Morgan walked off the set. Executives insisted the dramatic scene was impromptu, not manufactured.
"I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you made it so clear a number of times," said presenter Alex Beresford. He then said he understood that Meghan had once known Morgan and then cut off her relationship with him.
"She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her," Beresford added.
"Okay, I'm done with this," said Morgan, who then stalked off. Beresford called his behavior "diabolical."
Morgan returned after a commercial.
The former tabloid journalist "acts as a lightning rod to those who don't like Meghan. He has decided to play that role," said Steven Barnett, professor of media and communications at the University of Westminster.
"He loves the role of hate figure," Barnett said. "Let's not forget he's on a breakfast show that's keen to attract more viewers and get more ratings."
Asked whether he thought Morgan's storming off was a spontaneous display of real outrage or just great theater, the professor said: "I don't want to speculate. Let's just say it generated a lot of interest."