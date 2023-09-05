ENTER-MUS-BEYONCE-CONCERT-MEGHAN-GET

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on Dec. 6, 2022. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Meghan Markle got cozy with some celebrity gal pals for the third and final night of Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour at SoFi Stadium.

Days after attending the pop diva's first show on Friday, the "Suits" star and Duchess of Sussex returned for Beyoncé's birthday show — this time without Prince Harry. Page Six shared photos Tuesday of Meghan posing with Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington.