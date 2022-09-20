MEXICO-QUAKE/ANNIVERSARY-DOGS

Nala, a search and rescue dog, and her trainer, Brenda Flores Mejia, pose for a portrait during their graduation ceremony on the 5th anniversary of the 2017 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

 Toya Sarno Jordan

MEXICO CITY -- It did not take long for the memes to start in Mexico, offering a needed bit of levity on Monday after a powerful quake left buildings and people shaken on the anniversary of two of the country's most devastating earthquakes.

On WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and beyond, anxious Mexicans found humor in the unexplainable -- that an earthquake would strike just an hour after a scheduled earthquake drill in Mexico City and other major cities.