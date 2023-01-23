ENTER-MUS-MET-OPERA-UKRAINE-GET

Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi (center) performs during "A Concert For Ukraine" on March 14, 2022 in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera in New York is marking the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a concert celebrating the country’s “resilience and hope.”

On Feb. 24, Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead the company’s orchestra, chorus and soloists in a program of Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.