US-NEWS-POTENTIAL-METEORITE-THAT-HIT-NJ-1-NJA.jpg

A mysterious rock-like object crashed through the back part of the roof of a home on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road in Hopewell Township. No injuries were reported.

 Camille Furst

An object that smashed through the roof of a Hopewell Township, New Jersey, home earlier this week was a meteorite from outer space, experts from The College of New Jersey confirmed Thursday.

The 6-inch-by-4-inch object is a rare stony chondrite meteorite, the experts said. They came to the conclusion after a visual examination, density measurements, scanning electron microscope images and input from Jerry Delaney, a retired meteorite expert from Rutgers University and the American Museum of Natural History.