A jersey worn by Michael Jordan in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz sold Thursday for $10.1 million via Sotheby's auction house.

After selling for more than double Sotheby's initial estimations, the "Last Dance" jersey is the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia ever auctioned. This mark was previously set at $9.3 million in May for a jersey worn by Diego Maradona in Mexico City during thee 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, in which he scored his historic "Hand of God" goal.