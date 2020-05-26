Maybe this will put an end to the lingering debate, reignited by ESPN’s “Last Dance” documentary, over whether Michael Jordan refused to play for the 1992 Olympic Dream Team if Isiah Thomas were chosen.
In somewhat murky audio of 2011 interview with the author of a book on the fabled team, His Airness says as much and Jack McCallum, whose “Dream Team” book was published in 2012, backs that up.
“Rod Thorn (chairman of the Olympic team selection committee and the Chicago Bulls’ former general manager) called me,” Jordan said in the audio snippet from the Dream Team Tapes podcast with McCallum. “I said, ‘Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team.’ He assured me. He said, ‘You know what? Chuck doesn’t want Isiah. So Isiah is not going to be part of the team.’”
Chuck is Chuck Daly, Thomas’ coach with the Detroit Pistons and the Dream Team coach, and he preferred to let Thorn’s committee choose the players. In the documentary, which Jordan helped produce, he denied that he wanted Thomas left off the roster, although it was clear that he does not like Thomas.
Bad blood was on full display in 1991, when, after years of battling it out, the Bulls ended the Pistons’ dynasty in the playoffs and Detroit players walked off the court, refusing to shake hands with the Bulls.
“If I’m not a part of the Dream Team because a lapse in emotion in terms of not shaking someone’s hand . . . if that’s the reason why I didn’t make the Dream Team, then I am more disappointed today than I was back then when I wasn’t selected,” Thomas said in an interview with ESPN after the documentary aired.
Jordan, in the documentary, disagreed with Thomas’ contention that the Pistons were just reacting the way the Boston Celtics did when the Pistons unseated them.
“...Whatever he says now, it wasn’t his true actions then,” Jordan said. “He’s had time enough to think about it, or the reaction of the public has changed his perspective. You can show me anything you want; there’s no way you can convince me....”