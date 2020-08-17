An unusual pair of Michael Jordan's signed, game-worn Nikes drew a record price at auction last week.
An unidentified buyer paid $615,000 for the red, black and white Nike Air Jordan 1 shoes that were worn during a 1985 exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, according to Christie's.
What makes the shoes remarkable is, according to Christie's, a shard of glass that remains embedded in the sole of the left shoe, a byproduct of a backboard shattered by a Jordan dunk. They are, the auction house said, "a one-of-a-kind Michael Jordan artifact," but they still brought below Christie's pre-auction estimates of $650,000-$850,000.
Only three months ago, a Nike Air Jordan 1 pair from Jordan's rookie season went for a then-record $560,000 in a Sotheby's auction. Those also were game-worn and autographed. The sale took place on the same day that ESPN broadcast the final installment of "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary on his career and final season with the Bulls.
The record-setting shoes were part of an online auction of Jordan's footwear from his days as a member of the Chicago Bulls. A pair of shoes worn by Jordan in worn in the Dream Team's gold medal game in the 1992 Olympics brought $112,500 in the same auction, which was held in cooperation with Stadium Goods. Nine lots of Jordan's gear sold for a total of $931,875, including buyers' fees, Christie's said, and only two lots were not sold.