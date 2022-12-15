Jason Myers built and sold guns, a federal investigation alleges, and he talked about them a lot.

At his Rose City, Mich., home, he showed off the machinery he used to manufacture gun barrels and custom parts, according to an affidavit. In two days, he could fashion a silencer from a titanium tube, he explained to an associate in a phone video, and modify a rifle trigger so it could fire fully automatic, the affidavit states.