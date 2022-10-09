ENTER-LUCKIEST-GIRL-ALIVE-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Mila Kunis as Ani in "Luckiest Girl Alive."

 SABRINA LANTOS/NETFLIX/TNS

And the award for standing your ground goes to…

Mila Kunis is opening up about the “no-brainer” of refusing, along with husband Ashton Kutcher, to give Will Smith a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars as he accepted the best actor for his role in “King Richard” shortly after slapping host Chris Rock for a joke made about wife Jada Pinkett Smith.