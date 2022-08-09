OXNARD, Calif. — Nearly 90 Dallas Cowboys players gather on a field, performing stretches and dynamic movements to warm up before a morning practice. Director of rehabilitation Britt Brown leads injured players through an individually tailored workout program.
Sitting and standing stretches.
Lunges and lateral shuffles.
On occasion, Michelle Payne observes from her second-story home-office window. While they train, so does the semiretired, Emmy Award-winning Hollywood hairstylist.
“I work out with them,” Payne said. “They don’t know it. I’ll just join them and do it. … I’ll mirror their workout. Sometimes, I’ll wave to their camera guy. I mean, I was married to a cinematographer. I am more closely associated to what goes on down there than they realize.”
This is the 16th summer the Cowboys have held training camp in Oxnard since 2001 but just the second with a fully constructed, 152-unit housing village overlooking them. Where a dirt lot once bordered two practice fields, the gated community creates a more personal touchpoint between the franchise and locals, requiring respect from both sides of the fence.
More than 30 residents opened their homes to The Dallas Morning News to detail how having an NFL team next door, about one month a year, impacts life inside The Gallery at River Ridge community. The vast majority of households lack a field view like Payne’s, unable to turn Cowboys trainers into their personal ones.
Her enjoyment, however, is fairly widespread.
“It is kind of like a kid’s dream to have sports in your backyard,” said LD Luque, who is 7 and lives in The Gallery. “Every summer, I get so excited now because I know, ‘Oh, the Cowboys come every summer.’”
As a team develops on the field, family and friend traditions build off it.
After Robert and Sara Fenlon hosted relatives for a 10-person viewing of a Cowboys practice, they predicted a burgeoning family tradition like Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter. Many residents without a field view walk to a wall, climbing a ladder, stepstool or parked truck to see the action. Or, they make the 5- to 10-minute walk around the corner to the general practice entry, where admission is free.
“The other day, when we were warming up, I thought, ‘That’d be a pretty cool day to sit on your balcony and watch the Dallas Cowboys practice right out your back window,’” coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s definitely unique. I think those things are special to the uniqueness of this setup.”
Naturally, with any neighbors, small grievances can arise.
Issues and quarrels are few and far between. They include the outlier homeowner with two surveillance cameras pointing at the Cowboys’ practice field at all times and the married couple counting down the days until the team departs.
Fields of dreams
Robert Acosta calls it his “million-dollar view.”
When the Cowboys are in town, he emerges from his bedroom and steps onto a second-story balcony, sometimes holding a cup of coffee or glass of Cabernet. The balcony greets the team with two Cowboys flags. From his vantage, Acosta faces the back-left corner of the south field end zone. The north field is to his left. A long, fan walkway and bleachers are to his right, adjacent to a golf course.
“It’s emotional,” Acosta said. “When I’m out there and I’m just watching, and I look up, and the sun and the clouds are there. ‘Thank you, Lord.’ I have this for a month or so. … It’s unreal. It’s like a dream, truthfully.”