Isaac Ortman sleeps outside in a “bivy sack'' — a personal-size waterproof shelter — in January 2022.

 Melissa Ortman
Isaac Ortman prepares to start a bonfire during a Boy Scout outing north of Duluth, Minn., in early 2020. He recently spent his 1,000th night sleeping outdoors. 

For more than 1,000 nights, Isaac Ortman, 14, has slept beneath the stars in his backyard in Duluth, Minn., including on a night when the temperature dipped to minus-38 degrees.

What started as a whimsical self-challenge at his family's cabin about 30 miles from home when he was 11 is now a nightly routine that Isaac expects he'll continue through high school - maybe longer.

Isaac Ortman slept on the boat dock at his family's cabin in April 2020 — the beginning of his outdoor sleeping routine. He has since slept outside more than 1,000 nights. 