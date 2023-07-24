US-NEWS-CARLEE-RUSSELL-TIMELINE-WHAT-HAPPENED-1-AMG.jpg

Carlee Russell.

 TRIBUNE MEDIA

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who disappeared for 48 hours and claimed she was kidnapped, admitted Monday that she made the whole thing up.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” her lawyer told police in a statement. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road.”