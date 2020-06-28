The Mississippi House voted Sunday to replace the state’s flag, the last in the nation to feature the Confederate battle emblem. The measure will now be taken up by the Senate.
After widespread protests of racial injustice focused renewed attention on symbols of the Confederacy, state officials in recent weeks faced increasing pressure over the flag, with businesses, universities and faith leaders calling for it to be replaced. Adopted in 1894, nearly 30 years after the end of the Civil War, the flag features the Confederate symbol — 13 white stars atop a blue X with a red background — in its upper-left corner.
On Saturday, following days of tension in the state legislature, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signaled for the first time that he would sign a bill to create a new flag. That afternoon, the state House, followed by the state Senate, swiftly passed measures allowing a vote on the flag. Applause filled both chambers after the votes were announced.
Saturday’s votes were procedural: Because the legislative session was nearing its end, lawmakers had to approve a bill suspending a deadline to introduce legislation on the flag. The current proposal calls for the immediate removal of the state flag and the creation of a committee to approve a new design. The proposed design would go before voters in November for approval.
There are two requirements for a new flag. It must feature the words “In God We Trust,” and it cannot include the Confederate battle flag.