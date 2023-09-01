FILE PHOTO: Harrods chairman Mohamed Al Fayed unveils a memorial to his son Dodi and Britain's Diana Princess of ...

Harrods chairman Mohamed Al Fayed unveils a memorial to his son Dodi and Britain’s Diana Princess of Wales at Harrods in London on Sept. 1, 2005.

LONDON — Mohamed al-Fayed, the self-made Egyptian billionaire who bought the Harrods department store and promoted the discredited conspiracy theory that the British royal family was behind the death of his son and Princess Diana, has died, his family said.

Born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, al-Fayed began his career selling fizzy drinks and then worked as a sewing-machine salesman. He built his family’s fortune in real estate, shipping and construction, first in the Middle East and then in Europe.