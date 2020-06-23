It was after her daughter's first miscarriage that Julie Loving began thinking about becoming her gestational carrier.
Loving, 51, has watched for years as her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, 29, and husband Aaron Lockwood, 28, tried to become parents. They had been through multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization and miscarriages.
"I mentioned it this one night to my husband, you know, I would be her surrogate," Loving recalled. "If she needed help, I would do that for her."
Three years later, Loving is pregnant with the Lockwoods' baby, which is due in November. She is their gestational carrier, which means she is carrying a baby created from an embryo with her daughter's egg and son-in-law's sperm, and then implanted into her uterus.
"She's the oven," said Breanna Lockwood.
Breanna Lockwood always knew she wanted to be a mom. She and her husband have dated since high school; they married in 2016.
After trying to get pregnant on their own for a year with no success, their obstetrician referred them to the Fertility Centers of Illinois. There, with their fertility doctor, Brian Kaplan, they began undergoing the process of in-vitro fertilization, which requires multiple shots and steps, including retrieving eggs, creating embryos and attempting to transfer those into the uterus. Lockwood's popular Instagram page logged the ups and downs, including, 476 injections, 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers, two miscarriages and one ectopic pregnancy.
"It consumes every part of your life," she said. "This is like your whole future, your whole life. You start to almost grieve your own life, because if it doesn't work out, it's like I couldn't see what I pictured anymore."
It was after her second miscarriage, a pregnancy with twins in 2018, that Loving began pushing the option of becoming a surrogate.
"You get in that mode where you'd do anything to help your kids," Loving said. "When you see your kids hurting, and you know that you could help them, I don't know how to explain it."
So Loving kept offering.
"She texted me, and I said, 'You're crazy,'" Lockwood said.
But one day, in her work as a dental hygienist, she saw a magazine cover story about a mother who carried a baby for her gay son.
"That was the first time that I actually started to maybe think it was possible," she said.
She brought her mother to meet Kaplan. He was hesitant to consider this as an option, but after meeting he suggested some tests.
"This is a very unusual situation," he said. He emphasized that it is also unique in that Loving was unusually healthy at her age to be a candidate as a carrier, and that this certainly will not be a option for every couple.
After years of waiting, the family is now awaiting the birth of a baby girl.
Loving goes on walks every day; she has felt tired, she said, but is well overall. For her, this time is a surreal way to get to know her granddaughter.
"You just fall in love more and more every day, the stronger she gets, really feeling her and learning her ways," she said. "I'm so happy that I can help my daughter and help her husband become a family. That's really all I want, is to help them."