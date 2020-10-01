The gruesome discovery of more than 5,000 dead pets at a Chinese shipping depot has reportedly sparked an investigation.
According to a new CBS News report, thousands of rabbits, guinea pigs, cats and dogs went without food and water for a week before they were found inside plastic or metal cages, which were also wrapped in cardboard boxes with breathing holes, at the Dongxing Logistics station in Henan’s Luohe city.
Sister Hua, founder of animal rescue group Utopia, and 20 fellow volunteers managed to save 200 rabbits and 50 dogs and cats from the scene. Many were adopted on site and the severely ill animals were sent to veterinary clinics for treatment.
“It was obvious they died of suffocation, dehydration and starvation,” said Hua, who does not use her real name to keep attention on the animals instead of her personally.
She described the scene as a “living hell,” adding that the “the entire place reeks of rotting bodies.”
Hua speculated the animals were likely purchased online as pets but were left stranded at the logistics depot because of a delayed collection.
“Miscommunication inside the shipping company and the inconsistency of the implementation of shipping regulations directly led to the tragedy,” Hua told CBS.
“Of course, both buyers and sellers bear the responsibility, too.”
Authorities are currently investigating the incident and have since arranged for the thousands of dead animals to be collected, disinfected and buried.