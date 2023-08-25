US-NEWS-RKELLY-TB

R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019.

 Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

More than $500,000 in royalties earned by R. Kelly will be garnished to pay victims of his sex trafficking scheme, a Brooklyn judge ruled Wednesday.

Universal Music Group has held the money since Kelly was charged with several sex trafficking and child pornography crimes in New York and Chicago. UMG must pay $520,549, according to Billboard.