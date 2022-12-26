Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder.
Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 mph Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 mph, according to a report of summit conditions.
A live Facebook video from the 6,288-foot peak showed whiteout conditions as researchers at the Mount Washington Observatory measured the hurricane-force winds. In a tweet, the observatory staff showed visibility falling to roughly 50 feet.
While the White Mountains of New Hampshire are regularly at the mercy of extreme weather, Mount Washington earns special distinction. Often referred to as the “Home of the World’s Worst Weather,” the summit can be hammered by hurricane-strength winds — at least 74 mph — more than 100 days each year. One of the strongest wind gusts ever recorded on Earth was measured on Mount Washington in 1934: a staggering 231 mph.
The winds ratcheted up in New Hampshire and across a wide portion of the United States last week as a mass of arctic air rushed south into the country, stirring a massive winter storm that stretched from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande on the Mexican border.
Temperatures plunged as the front of cold air stormed southward. And as winds picked up, the wind chill temperatures in many parts of the country dipped even further, well below zero degrees, to “potentially life-threatening” levels, the National Weather Service said. The wind chill in Wichita, Kansas, dropped to 32 degrees below zero, the coldest there since at least 2000, when reliable record-keeping began, local news media reported.
On Sunday, the winds atop Mount Washington remained elevated, even as they diminished from the Friday peak.
As of 2 p.m., the summit felt 40 degrees below zero, the product of a negative-4-degree air temperature and winds consistently blowing over 60 mph. Visibility on the mountain Sunday morning was 25 feet amid a freezing fog, summit researchers reported.