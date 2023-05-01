230502-bp-pony

Marty, an elderly mini pony described as “quite the character,” is in search of the “perfect retirement home” with a new owner after his former owner surrendered him at the end of 2022, unable to provide him “with the geriatric care he needs.”

The MSPCA-Angell, which has been taking care of Marty at its Nevins Farm in Methuen since Dec. 23 of last year, is highlighting Marty to kick off its “Adopt a Horse Month” this May, the group said in a news release Monday.