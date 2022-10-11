FILE PHOTO: Actor Lansbury poses at a photocall for the television series "Little Women" in Pasadena

Angela Lansbury poses at a photocall for the television series "Little Women" in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 16, 2018.

 MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday.

Lansbury, who played a crime-solving mystery writer in the long-running U.S. television series "Murder, She Wrote," "died peacefully in her sleep" at home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her children.