Twitter and Tesla chief Elon Musk defended Scott Adams, the under-fire creator of "Dilbert," in a series of tweets Sunday morning, blasting media organizations for dropping his comic strip after Adams said that White people should "get the hell away from Black people."

Replying to tweets about the controversy, Musk said it is actually the media that is "racist against whites & Asians." He offered no criticism of Adams's comments, in which the cartoonist called Black people a "hate group" and said, "I don't want to have anything to do with them."