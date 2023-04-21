US-NEWS-LINDELL-CHALLENGE-GET

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell arrives at a gathering of supporters of former  President Donald Trump near Trump's residence at the Mar-a-Lago Club on Apr. 4, in West Palm Florida.

 Octavio Jones/Getty Images/TNS

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been ordered to pay $5 million to a Nevada man who successfully disproved his 2020 election lies.

An arbitration board ruled in favor of Robert Zeidman, who took Lindell up on his public 2021 challenge to pay the bounty to anyone who could disprove his claims of foreign interference in former President Donald Trump’s loss.