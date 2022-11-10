Two weeks ago, Sheriff Jody Greene of Columbus County, N.C., resigned following the release of a tape featuring his profanity-laced tirade about Black deputies. But he could be back in office soon - on Tuesday, he won his reelection bid by more than 1,500 votes, according to preliminary results from the State Board of Elections.

"I am so honored for your vote of confidence in me and the staff at the Sheriff's Office. I promise we will not let you down, I am the Sheriff for everyone no matter race, color, religion, sex orientation, or national origin," Greene, a Republican, posted Wednesday night on Facebook.